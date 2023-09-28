Woman Returns To Store She Shoplifted From Demanding Phone She Left Behind

Two women were taken into custody, accused of shoplifting around $600 worth of merchandise from a nail supply store in Murrieta, California.

The Murrieta Police Department said that two women, identified as Kaydrianna Hall, 24, and Serenadi Banks, 19, allegedly walked into Premier Nail Supply and took what they wanted before walking out the front door.

A few minutes later, one of the women returned to the store, demanding her cell phone, which she had inadvertently left behind. The store owner said he would return the woman's phone, along with her credit card and driver's license, which were inside the phone's case, in exchange for the goods she was accused of stealing.

The woman refused to make the exchange and attacked the owner and a pregnant store clerk before leaving. The owner suffered minor injuries as he was thrown to the ground during the altercation.

Authorities tracked down the women a few minutes later and found them sitting in the car outside their home about a mile from the store. Inside the vehicle, officers found the goods that were allegedly stolen in plain sight.

The two women were arrested and are facing robbery charges. Officials explained that because the woman decided to assault a store employee, the charges were upgraded from theft to robbery.