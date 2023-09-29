Cantaloupe Recalled Across Minnesota Due To 'Possible Health Risk'

Eagle Produce LLC recently recalled multiple shipments of whole cantaloupes due to a "possible health risk." According to the FDA, 6,456 cases of whole cantaloupe distributed by the produce company are potentially contaminated with Salmonella. Shipments distributed to various grocery stores between September 5th and16th that were sent to "California, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Washington D.C.," fall under the recall.

The FDA described Salmonella as "an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems." Those with healthy immune systems will experience diarrhea, vomiting, and nausea among other flu-like symptoms if the bacteria is contracted. In serious cases, the Salmonella bacteria can seep into the bloodstream and cause severe medical issues such as arthritis and infection of the arteries.

So what exactly should you look out for?

Grocery store customers living in the states mentioned above should avoid purchasing and consuming whole cantaloupes from the brand Kandy with UPC number code 4050, and lot codes: 797901,797900, and 804918. As of September 27th, 2023, no illnesses have been reported as a result of the possible Salmonella outbreak. Customers who believe they purchased a contaminated cantaloupe should dispose of it immediately. If consumption has already occurred and you are experiencing symptoms, the FDA recommends that you reach out to your nearest medical provider.