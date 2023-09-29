Lil Wayne Recruits Jon Batiste, Euro & Foushee For New Album
By Tony M. Centeno
September 29, 2023
Lil Wayne returns with a brand new project that should hold his fans down until his anticipated LP Tha Carter VI arrives.
On Friday, September 29, the beloved artist from New Orleans delivered his latest body of work Tha Fix Before Tha VI via Young Money/Republic Records. The 10-track album opens with his fresh collaboration with Jon Batiste "Act Up." Wayne also teams up with his artist Euro on "Tuxedo," production legends Cool-N-Dre for "To The Bank" and Foushee for "Chanel No. 5." His project also includes the lead single "Kat Food," which he recently performed at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival.
Lil Wayne also calls on producers like Streetrunner, Murda Beatz, 808-Ray, Wheezy, and others for the project. It's his first solo LP since he dropped his Funeral album in 2020. Back in 2021, Weezy teamed up with Rich The Kid for their joint album Trust Fund Babies, which also holds 10 tracks with one song featuring YG.
Speaking of YG, Wayne reunited with the West Coast rapper and Tyga for their recent song "Brand New." The song has Wayne sounding off with a series of quotable bars that have captivated fans of all ages. Even Eminem was blown away by some of his lyrics in Wayne's verse.
"Bro Wayne just said 'got a bunch of zeros like a bag of new funyuns!!” F**K why didn’t I think of that????" Em wrote on his X/Twitter account.
Bro Wayne just said “got a bunch of zeros like a bag of new funyuns!!” FUCK why didn’t I think of that????— Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) September 28, 2023
Listen to Lil Wayne's new album below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE