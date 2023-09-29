Lil Wayne also calls on producers like Streetrunner, Murda Beatz, 808-Ray, Wheezy, and others for the project. It's his first solo LP since he dropped his Funeral album in 2020. Back in 2021, Weezy teamed up with Rich The Kid for their joint album Trust Fund Babies, which also holds 10 tracks with one song featuring YG.



Speaking of YG, Wayne reunited with the West Coast rapper and Tyga for their recent song "Brand New." The song has Wayne sounding off with a series of quotable bars that have captivated fans of all ages. Even Eminem was blown away by some of his lyrics in Wayne's verse.



"Bro Wayne just said 'got a bunch of zeros like a bag of new funyuns!!” F**K why didn’t I think of that????" Em wrote on his X/Twitter account.

