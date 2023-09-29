Matty Healy Clarifies If The 1975 Is Actually Breaking Up
By Katrina Nattress
September 29, 2023
Matty Healy is setting the record straight about the future of The 1975 after declaring they were going on an "indefinite hiatus" from live shows after their current tour.
“I didn’t mean to scare any hardcore fans by insinuating that we were splitting up or anything like that,” the singer told the crowd at San Jose’s SAP Arena Thursday evening (September 28). “That’s not happening. Don’t worry,”
The clarification came after Healy told a Sacramento audience: "We love coming to this place and playing for your guys whenever we have the chance, and it's wonderful you're all here. After this tour we will be going on an indefinite hiatus of shows so it's wonderful to have you guys with us tonight."
The band has been on the road since last year, and their Still...At Their Very Best tour doesn't wrap up until March 24, 2024, so maybe this means they'll go back in the studio to make another album next year.
See Healy's comment below.
“We didn’t mean to scare any of the hardcore fans, we are NOT breaking up”#The1975 #SATVBpic.twitter.com/VReejx8Afn— The 1975 TH (@the1975_thteam) September 29, 2023
Healy made headlines this summer after a brief relationship with Taylor Swift.
In June, he addressed the breakup during a show after reading a fan-made sign that said "You Are Loved."
"That was very, very kind of you," Healy acknowledged, before adding, "I'm sure that's alluding to..."
He continued, "As you’re aware, I’m not very online at the moment, and I’m sure people have just been calling me a c**t relentlessly.”
"I've not been online but what I have been is with my boys and honestly as much as I appreciate that, it's so beautiful and I thank you, but I don't need it cause I've got them," he reassured the crowd.