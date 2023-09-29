Matty Healy Clarifies If The 1975 Is Actually Breaking Up

Matty Healy is setting the record straight about the future of The 1975 after declaring they were going on an "indefinite hiatus" from live shows after their current tour.

“I didn’t mean to scare any hardcore fans by insinuating that we were splitting up or anything like that,” the singer told the crowd at San Jose’s SAP Arena Thursday evening (September 28). “That’s not happening. Don’t worry,”

The clarification came after Healy told a Sacramento audience: "We love coming to this place and playing for your guys whenever we have the chance, and it's wonderful you're all here. After this tour we will be going on an indefinite hiatus of shows so it's wonderful to have you guys with us tonight."

The band has been on the road since last year, and their Still...At Their Very Best tour doesn't wrap up until March 24, 2024, so maybe this means they'll go back in the studio to make another album next year.

See Healy's comment below.