Nebraska City Named Best Place To Live In The Entire State

Do you think that your city is the best place to live in all of Nebraska?

If you love where you live, it doesn't matter where other people rank your city on a list of the most desirable places to inhabit across the country. However, lists do exist based on U.S. Census data that look at a number of variables to get a basic measure of which city in each state people enjoy living in the most. This data is based on "population, employment, unemployment, median home value, median household income, median property taxes paid, commuter characteristics, average travel time to work, and poverty" rates, among other factors.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the best city to live in Nebraska is Chadron.

Here's what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about compiling the data to discover the best city to live in each state:

"To identify the best city to live in every state, 24/7 Wall St. created a weighted index of 22 measures across three categories: economy, quality of life, and community. Data on population, employment, unemployment, median home value, median household income, median property taxes paid, commuter characteristics, average travel time to work, and poverty came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and are five-year estimates for the period 2017 to 2021. Employment data used to calculate five-year employment growth are five-year estimates for the years 2012 to 2016. Data on the share of the population in urban census tracts or areas at least 1 mile from a grocery store and in rural census tracts at least 10 miles from a grocery store, a measure of poor food access, came from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s 2021 update to the Food Access Research Atlas and is at the county level."

For a continued list of the best cities to live in across the country visit 247wallst.com.