No Other Restaurant Beats This Arizona Establishment For Everyday Eats

TripAdvisor.com recently rolled out The Travelers' Choice Best of the Best award.

This is a prestigious recognition bestowed upon restaurants that have consistently garnered a substantial number of exceptional reviews and opinions from the site’s active community over the course of a 12-month period.

Each recipient of this esteemed accolade has successfully met the specific criteria for trust and safety, ensuring an outstanding dining experience for travelers. Remarkably, less than 1% of the vast 8 million listings on TripAdvisor.com earn the distinguished title of Best of the Best, signifying the pinnacle of excellence in the world of travel and dining.

The deserving winners who have achieved this remarkable feat can also thank the dedicated travelers whose valuable feedback made the list all possible.

The 2023 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Restaurants for Everyday Eats introduces culinary gems which offer laidback fare that consistently surpasses expectations without burdening one’s wallet. They embody the essence of exceptional dining experiences, delivering outstanding value and flavor to travelers seeking memorable meals during their journeys.

Golden Goose American Grill in Sedona is ranked number seven:

“The Golden Goose is open for dine-in or take out. Take out orders can be placed by phone or online from our website or Google. The Golden Goose American Grill is well-known for its friendly hospitality, masterfully prepared steaks, creative seafood dishes and outstanding burgers. We are open daily for lunch and dinner. The Golden Goose is a great location for that special business luncheon, a romantic dinner celebration or dining alfresco on our dog-friendly patio. A favorite dining spot of local residents - The Golden Goose was Voted Sedona's Best Steak, Best Seafood, Best Prime Rib, Best Lunch, Best Dinner and Best Dessert. It was also named one of the ‘10 Best Restaurants in Sedona’ by USA Today and one of the ‘25 Best Spots to Eat in Arizona’ by EAT Magazine. A multi-year winner of TripAdvisor's ‘Best of the Best."