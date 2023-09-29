PHOTOS: Giant Victorian House With A 'Few Surprises' For Sale In Illinois

By Logan DeLoye

September 29, 2023

Victorian home surrounded by gardens
Photo: Stone RF

A beautiful, historic Victorian house with a few special features recently hit the market in Illinois. According to the Zillow listing, the property features five bedrooms, and five bathrooms, and is 9,000 square feet. Located at 10 N Spencer Street in Lexington, the space includes a pool house with an in-ground pool and an adjacent tennis court. A 36-horse carousel and an MTC train also exist on the property.

This house has been on the market for 7 days and is being sold for $4,500,000.

Here's what Keith Goad of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Chicago had to say about the property in the Zillow listing:

"This impeccably restored 1898 Victorian residence stands as a testament to timeless elegance and contemporary living. The expansive 55-acre canvas of breathtaking beauty boasts meticulously manicured grounds that illustrates an awe-inspiring visual spectacle that commands attention and admiration. This impeccably restored estate is 9,000+ sq. ft. of comfortable living enveloped in rich architectural history. The stately 5 bed/4.5 bath home is made up of intimately sized rooms across three floors, accessed by a stunning floating staircase or original elevator. The attention to detail throughout creates a beautiful aesthetic continuity - from millwork to embossed hardware, hand-painted ceilings and much more. Set on 55 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds, it includes a contemporary 1 bed/1 bath pool house to complement the in-ground pool and adjoining tennis court."

For more photos and information about this property visit zillow.com.

