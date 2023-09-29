Recalled Fruit Sold In Missouri Could Make You Sick

A fruit sold in stores around the country, including in Missouri, has been recalled due to possible Salmonella risk.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Eagle Produce LLC has issued a voluntary recall of nearly 6,500 cases of whole cantaloupe due to a possible contamination with Salmonella. The recall was made following a test conducted by the FDA on the melons in a distribution center.

The affected products were sold in distributed between September 5 and September 16 in various retail stores in the following states: California, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Washington D.C. Here is a list of the recalled products:

Kandy brand Whole Cantaloupe, UPC Code 4050, Lot Code 797901

Kandy brand Whole Cantaloupe, UPC Code 4050, Lot Code 797900

Kandy brand Whole Cantaloupe, UPC Code 4050, Lot Code 804918

According to the FDA, Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious health infections and can even be fatal for young children, frail or elderly people or individuals with a weakened immune system. Salmonella could include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain. The infection could also cause more severe illnesses like arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

As of Wednesday (September 27), no illnesses attributed to the recalled products have been reported. Regardless, customers who have purchased the impacted melons are still encouraged not to consumer them and throw them out.