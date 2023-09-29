Teen Died After Standing In Sunroof As Car Drove Through Parking Garage

An 18-year-old from Canada was killed in a parking garage at the West Edmonton Mall on Thursday (September 28). The Edmonton Police Department said that the teen decided to stand up and stick his head out of the sunroof of the car.

As the car was going underneath a ramp, he struck his head on a concrete beam.

"It was reported to police that a Toyota Camry sedan was traveling through the parkade when an adult male passenger stood up through the sunroof of the sedan," the police said in a news release. "As the vehicle was passing underneath a ramp, the passenger struck a concrete beam."

Paramedics rushed the teenager to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 17-year-old male driver and a 15-year-old female passenger were unharmed.

Investigators do not believe that drugs or alcohol were involved in the accident. The police have asked anybody who witnessed or recorded the accident on their dash camera to contact them.