Texas Beach Town Named Most Affordable In The U.S.

Let’s face it — many individuals share the dream of relocating to a coastal paradise, whether for retirement, the allure of a remote job with a backdrop of beautiful, sun-soaked landscapes or the desire to raise a family near the tranquil waters.

The idea of a year-round vacation with mild winters is nothing short of alluring. The good news is that it’s not necessary to drain all your savings to make it happen, and there’s no need to shell out massive amounts of sums, such as half a million dollars or more, to realize this dream.

In fact, across the United States, there exist a multitude of affordable coastal cities where people can put down roots and call home for less bucks.

In a compilation, ApartmentTherapy.com curated a list of 15 of the most cost-effective beach towns to reside in.

The site’s criteria for selection included median home values under the $300,000 mark, ensuring accessibility to a broader range of individuals.

Whether one seeks the tranquility of a seaside retreat, the thrill of coastal living or the practicality of a budget-friendly home by the beach, a coastal paradise can offer a range of possibilities for anyone to explore and make their own.

Port Arthur, Texas, ranked number five on the list. Each town was ordered from most to least populous. With a population of 55,724, Port Arthur has a median home price of $107,010 and a median monthly rent of $1,000.

Here is how the Lone Star State’s praised beach town was described:

“Cajun flavor infuses this Southeast Texas town, which is equal parts history, culture, and nature. Between Lake Sabine, Sea Rim State Park, and Pleasure Island (a manmade island and entertainment hub), aquatic activities abound, including windsurfing, fishing, and boating. The Museum of the Gulf Coast displays items like a replica of Port Arthur native Janis Joplin’s psychedelic Porsche and other quirky pieces.”