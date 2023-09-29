Toys R Us Plans Comeback, And It's More Than Just New Stores

By Bill Galluccio

September 29, 2023

96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Studio Day
Photo: Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Toys R Us is making a comeback and plans to open standalone brick-and-mortar stores in multiple cities across the country during the following year. In addition to the new stores, Toys R Us will also expand into airports and open shops on cruise ships, in what the retailer's parent company, WHP Global, called its "Air, Land and Sea" initiative.

The first airport store is scheduled to open this November at Terminal A of the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

"We are thrilled to partner with Duty-Free Americas to introduce the first-ever Toys R Us airport store, an exciting new concept that we believe could roll out in airports around the world," said Yehuda Shmidman, Chairman and CEO of WHP Global.

Toy R Us is also planning to open two dozen retail stores in "prime cities" across the country in 2024.

Currently, there are 452 Toys R Us shops in Macy's stores across the country.

This marks the latest comeback attempt by the toy retailer, which closed down all of its stores after filing for bankruptcy in 2017.

