Yo Gotti & His CMG Label Drop Their New Compilation Album 'Gangsta Art 2'

The album allows the current heavy hitters on the label to flex their lyrical skills over beats by Mike WiLL Made-It, ATL Jacob, Go Grizzly, JetsonMade, Tay Keith and others. Fans also get to hear newcomer Lehla Samia flaunt her vocals on jams like "You Want It." Gangsta Art 2 also boasts collaborations with Gloss Up, BIG30 and more.



Yo Gotti and the squad announced the project just last week. Prior to that, Gotti dropped his own project I Showed U So with DJ Drama. The album, which serves as the sequel to his 2006 mixtape I Told U So, comes with 10 tracks including features by Moneybagg Yo and Rich Homie Quan. Gotti and Quan's record was the first time the two artist had been on a song together since their popular hit "I Know" was in rotation in 2013.



Listen to CMG's new album and watch GloRilla & Fivio Foreign in "Cha Cha Cha" below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE