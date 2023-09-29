Yo Gotti & His CMG Label Drop Their New Compilation Album 'Gangsta Art 2'
By Tony M. Centeno
September 29, 2023
Yo Gotti and his CMG crew are back with another collection of high-quality songs.
On Friday, September 29, CMG The Label released their second body of work as a collective, Gangsta Art 2. The project contains 21 fresh hits featuring contributions from the label's most prominent acts like GloRilla, Moneybagg Yo, EST Gee, 42 Dugg, Blac Youngsta, Mozzy, Lil Poppa, Big Boogie and R&B singer Lehla Samia. The sequel to their original compilation LP is led by Moneybagg Yo and Sexyy Red's "Big Dawg" followed by its second single "Cha Cha Cha" featuring Fivio Foreign, which samples Nas & The Bravehearts' "Oochie Wally."
The album allows the current heavy hitters on the label to flex their lyrical skills over beats by Mike WiLL Made-It, ATL Jacob, Go Grizzly, JetsonMade, Tay Keith and others. Fans also get to hear newcomer Lehla Samia flaunt her vocals on jams like "You Want It." Gangsta Art 2 also boasts collaborations with Gloss Up, BIG30 and more.
Yo Gotti and the squad announced the project just last week. Prior to that, Gotti dropped his own project I Showed U So with DJ Drama. The album, which serves as the sequel to his 2006 mixtape I Told U So, comes with 10 tracks including features by Moneybagg Yo and Rich Homie Quan. Gotti and Quan's record was the first time the two artist had been on a song together since their popular hit "I Know" was in rotation in 2013.
Listen to CMG's new album and watch GloRilla & Fivio Foreign in "Cha Cha Cha" below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE