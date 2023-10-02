2 Powerball Tickets Worth $1 Million Each Sold In Florida

The latest Powerball drawing created two new millionaires in Florida over the weekend. According to WFLA, two tickets worth $1 million each were sold in the Sunshine State.

The winning numbers from Saturday night (September 30) were 19, 30, 37, 44, 46, and a red Powerball of 22.

The Florida Lottery said one of the $1 million tickets was sold at a Publix located at 262 S Ocean Boulevard in Manalapan, while the other was purchased at the Publix located at 695 Kristine Way in The Villages.

Nobody won the jackpot Saturday night, meaning the massive prize swelled to $1.04 billion -- the fourth-largest in the game's history, so far. The largest Powerball jackpot ever won was $2.04 billion in California nearly a year ago. Edwin Castro, the winner of the historic prize, has left many financial experts shocked by his super-expensive purchases.

The next drawing will be on Monday (October 2) at 10:59 p.m.