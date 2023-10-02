Apple To Release Update To Fix iPhone 15 Overheating Issues

Apple's latest iPhone has been out for less than two weeks, but many users are complaining that the 15 and 15 Plus are overheating. Apple acknowledged the issue and said it is planning to release a software update to fix the problem.

Apple said the issues are not related to the phone's titanium frame or the switch from lightning ports to USB-C.

Over the weekend, the tech company said that engineers identified a bug in iOS 17 that is causing the phones to run warmer than usual. The company did note that the overheating does not pose a safety or injury risk.

In addition to the bug, Apple noted that third-party apps, such as Instagram and Uber, are contributing to the problem by overloading the system. Apple said it is working with individual developers to fix those issues.

Apple did not say when it expects to send out a fix to the issue but promised it would not impact the phone's performance.