Apple To Release Update To Fix iPhone 15 Overheating Issues

By Bill Galluccio

October 2, 2023

Apple's New iPhone 15 Goes On Sale
Photo: Mario Tama / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Apple's latest iPhone has been out for less than two weeks, but many users are complaining that the 15 and 15 Plus are overheating. Apple acknowledged the issue and said it is planning to release a software update to fix the problem.

Apple said the issues are not related to the phone's titanium frame or the switch from lightning ports to USB-C.

Over the weekend, the tech company said that engineers identified a bug in iOS 17 that is causing the phones to run warmer than usual. The company did note that the overheating does not pose a safety or injury risk.

In addition to the bug, Apple noted that third-party apps, such as Instagram and Uber, are contributing to the problem by overloading the system. Apple said it is working with individual developers to fix those issues.

Apple did not say when it expects to send out a fix to the issue but promised it would not impact the phone's performance.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.