California Man Stops For Tacos, Becomes Millionare

How would you like a side of one million dollars with your next taco purchase?

One California man's taco tradition recently led him to a million-dollar lottery prize, and the rest is history. According to UPI, Tim Dynes stopped for tacos (per the request of his wife) at a taco truck in Patterson and decided to visit the gas station across the street for a scratch-off ticket. This was not unusual behavior for Dynes as it has become a tradition over the years to purchase a Diamond 8's Scratcher ticket from this gas station every time he stops at the food truck for tacos.

Though the walk from the taco truck to the gas station started off like any other, life would certainly not be the same for Dynes and his family when he returned. The lucky individual scratched off the ticket while his tacos were being prepared and could hardly believe his eyes. Little did anyone know, Dynes was an instant millionaire before his order was even completed!

"Nobody knew I won -- not even my wife until I told her on the drive home."

Taco 'bout the best taco stop in the history of taco stops! Information regarding how the winner and his family have chosen to spend the prize money was not revealed.