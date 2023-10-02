California Spot Named Among 'Most Dangerous Tourist Attractions On Earth'

One of the most dangerous tourist attractions in the entire world just happens to exist at a beloved Golden State national park. Surrounded by natural beauty year-round, it's hard to believe that any trail at Yosemite National Park could be deadly, but many people have died attempting to hike one specific trail.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the most dangerous tourist attraction in all of California is Half Dome at Yosemite National Park. Other attractions on the list include Mount Huashan in Shaanxi, China, Boiling Lake at Morne Trois Pitons National Park in Dominica, Diamond Bay Reserve in Vaucluse, Australia, and Cascade Saddle Route at Mount Aspiring National Park in New Zealand to name a few.

Here's what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about the most dangerous tourist attraction in California:

"A prominent item on many hikers’ bucket lists, this Yosemite icon requires a 14-mile round-trip hike with an elevation gain of 4,800 feet. In addition, the peak features a steep section of cable climbing. Over 20 people have died on Half Dome, with an additional 40 dying on the trail leading up to the mountain."

For a continued list of the most dangerous tourist attractions across the globe, visit 247wallst.com.