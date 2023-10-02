California Spot Named Among 'Most Dangerous Tourist Attractions On Earth'

By Logan DeLoye

October 2, 2023

Storm forming over half dome in Yosemite National Park
Photo: E+

One of the most dangerous tourist attractions in the entire world just happens to exist at a beloved Golden State national park. Surrounded by natural beauty year-round, it's hard to believe that any trail at Yosemite National Park could be deadly, but many people have died attempting to hike one specific trail.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the most dangerous tourist attraction in all of California is Half Dome at Yosemite National Park. Other attractions on the list include Mount Huashan in Shaanxi, China, Boiling Lake at Morne Trois Pitons National Park in Dominica, Diamond Bay Reserve in Vaucluse, Australia, and Cascade Saddle Route at Mount Aspiring National Park in New Zealand to name a few.

Here's what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about the most dangerous tourist attraction in California:

"A prominent item on many hikers’ bucket lists, this Yosemite icon requires a 14-mile round-trip hike with an elevation gain of 4,800 feet. In addition, the peak features a steep section of cable climbing. Over 20 people have died on Half Dome, with an additional 40 dying on the trail leading up to the mountain."

For a continued list of the most dangerous tourist attractions across the globe, visit 247wallst.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.