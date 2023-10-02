Hiker Found Dead On California Trail After Possible Fight: Report

A man was found dead on a San Francisco Bay Area hiking trail last week after what police detailed to be a "possible fight." According to the Antioch Police Department media release, the incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, September 29th on the DeAnza trail near the 4100 block of Null Drive. Police were called to the scene of what was suspected to be a physical altercation between two people where one subject, an African American male in his mid-30's or 40's, was found unconscious.

Police officers, along with Contra Costa County Fire Department officials, performed "life-saving measures" on scene with no success before pronouncing the individual dead. The name of the deceased hiker or the suspect involved in the altercation has yet to be released as local detectives investigate the homicide. The Antioch Police Department closed out the official media release with instructions on how to contact detectives with information regarding the case.

"Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Becerra at 925-779-6937 or the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH."

A suspect has not been identified as of Monday, October 2nd, and the case remains open.