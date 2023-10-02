How You Can Go To Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Concert Film Premiere
By Taylor Fields
October 2, 2023
Break out those friendship bracelets! Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour concert film is hitting theaters across the globe on October 13th and Swifties will get to experience and/or re-experience "The Eras Tour" in all its glory — but one lucky fan will get to go to the film's premiere!
In a new contest from iHeartRadio, one Swiftie and a friend will fly to Los Angeles where they will stay for two nights and attend The Eras Tour concert film premiere at the Hollywood Theater. And they'll remember the weekend forever when they go home with an autographed Taylor Swift guitar.
To enter, download the free iHeartRadio app and listen to win!
After announcing The Eras Tour concert film and sharing its trailer, Swift explained of the first leg of her trek, "The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far."
Directed by Sam Wrench, The Eras Tour concert film promises to be a "once-in-a-lifetime concert film experience with a breathtaking, cinematic view of the history-making tour. Taylor Swift Eras tour attire and friendship bracelets are strongly encouraged!" And just like the tour itself, the film has already broken records too as the doc "shattered records for single-day advance ticket sales revenue," with $26 million of tickets sold, according to AMC Theaters.
See The Eras Tour concert film trailer below!