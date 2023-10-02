Iconic Colorado City Ranked Among The Best Foodie Destinations In The U.S.

It's no secret that some people travel to different places just so they can experience local cuisine or famous restaurants. While most big-name cities can be considered foodie destinations, some places stick out because you can stay within your budget and enjoy some good eats.

If you're looking to visit one of these destinations, WalletHub has the scoop on the best foodie cities in America. The website states, "To determine the best and cheapest foodie scenes, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 28 key indicators of foodie-friendliness. Our data set ranges from cost of groceries to affordability and accessibility of high-quality restaurants to food festivals per capita."

A popular Colorado city was just shy of the Top 10: Denver! Coming in the No. 11 spot, the Mile High City got high marks in the "Diversity, Accessibility, & Quality" category, which measures how many different types of eateries, shops, and events are in the location.

Here are America's top 10 best foodie cities, according to the study:

Orlando, Florida Portland, Oregon Sacramento, California Miami, Florida San Francisco, California Tampa, Florida San Diego, California Las Vegas, Nevada Austin, Texas Seattle, Washington

Wondering if your city made the cut? Check out the full report on WalletHub's website.