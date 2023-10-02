The event also hosted other high-profile names in the entertainment, business and sports industries. Actors Matthew McConaughey and Tiffany Haddish were spotted playing blackjack while A-List athletes like Jayson Tatum, PJ Tucker, and Alex Rodriguez also participated in the festivities. Following an on-stage a discussion about REFORM's initiatives between Million Dollaz Worth of Game host, Wallo and Kevin Hart, guests were able to bid on rare items from Tom Brady, George Condo, Rashid Johnson, and Hov himself. Brady also joined in on the auction where he found himself in a bidding war with Kim Kardashian over an original George Condo painting.



The items racked up $7.8 million. As for the blackjack tournament, the final hand was played on stage for all the guests to see. The million-dollar prize winner was presented to Andrew Goldberg, managing partner of TAO GROUP, who then donated $700,000 to REFORM. In total, the organization raised $24 million for criminal justice reform.



Afterward, the guests migrated to Ocean’s Sportsbook, The Gallery, where they got to sip on some D’USSE cocktails and enjoyed surprise performances. Artists like Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Fat Joe, Lil Durk, Quavo, French Montana, Fabolous and Romeo Santos took the stage to perform. Check out some more scenes from the event below.

