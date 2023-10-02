Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Donuts In The Entire State

A donut a day keeps the doctor away!

Isn't that the saying? All jokes aside, one stand-out bakery in every state serves such delicious donuts that people cannot help but rave about them!

Donuts are often enjoyed for their sweet taste and variety. Do you constantly crave chocolate? Many bakeries will serve donuts topped or filled with chocolate. How about something for the donut lover who desires a fruity treat? These exist in the form of raspberry-filled, strawberry sprinkles, peach cobbler infused, and more! Some donut shops are solely known for their unique creations like bacon-wrapped donuts or donuts topped with cereal, while others are praised for their simple glazed and powdered options.

According to a list compiled by Lovefood, the best donuts in all of Michigan are served at the Apple Fritter Donut Shop located in Ferndale.

Here's what Lovefood had to say about the bakery that serves the best donuts in the entire state:

"This family-run Ferndale favorite might be named for its apple fritter donuts (which some customers reckon are the best around), but it’s famed for its blueberry version, which comes laced with maple syrup and tastes simply amazing. People love the fact that the flavors are baked right into the donuts, rather than just featuring in the glaze and toppings."

For a continued list of bakeries that serve the best donuts in the country visit lovefood.com.