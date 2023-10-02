Pennsylvania Bakery Serves The Best Donuts In The Entire State

A donut a day keeps the doctor away!

Isn't that the saying? All jokes aside, one stand-out bakery in every state serves such delicious donuts that people cannot help but rave about them!

Donuts are often enjoyed for their sweet taste and variety. Do you constantly crave chocolate? Many bakeries will serve donuts topped or filled with chocolate. How about something for the donut lover who desires a fruity treat? These exist in the form of raspberry-filled, strawberry sprinkles, peach cobbler infused, and more! Some donut shops are solely known for their unique creations like bacon-wrapped donuts and donuts topped with cereal, while others are praised for their simple glazed and powdered options.

According to a list compiled by Lovefood, the best donuts in all of Pennsylvania are served at Beiler’s Doughnuts located in Philadelphia and Lancaster.

Here's what Lovefood had to say about the bakery that serves the best donuts in the entire state:

"Family-run Beiler’s Doughnuts has two outposts in Pennsylvania – one in Philadelphia and one in Lancaster – plus another in Germantown, Maryland. There's a variety of classics and specials on the menu, but it’s the crème filled powdered one that wins the most praise. A firm favorite, it's a pillowy-soft donut drenched in powdered sugar and filled with thick, velvety cream."

For a continued list of bakeries that serve the best donuts in the country visit lovefood.com.