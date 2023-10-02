This Is Colorado's Best Winter Festival Event

Winter is the prime season to stay inside and wrap yourself up with blankets. It's also the period to experience some exhilarating events you won't catch during any other time of the year. Even after the holidays are over, there's a full lineup of events and festivals to keep you busy through the rest of the season.

That's why Travel Pulse rounded up the best winter festival event in every state. The list includes state fairs, unique competitions, parades, sporting events, restaurant weeks, St. Patrick's Day festivities, and much more.

If you're heading to Colorado during the winter, writers recommend you check out the International Snow Sculpture Championships! Here's why:

"Once again, some of the finest snow sculptors in the world will descend on Breckenridge this winter to show off their skills in turning the white stuff into wonderful works of art. The artists are not allowed to use power tools-adding another layer of skill to the works on display-and once the sculptures are completed, they turn the town into a magical place to be-especially at night."