This Is Florida's Best Winter Festival Event

Winter is the prime season to stay inside and wrap yourself up with blankets. It's also the period to experience some exhilarating events you won't catch during any other time of the year. Even after the holidays are over, there's a full lineup of events and festivals to keep you busy through the rest of the season.

That's why Travel Pulse rounded up the best winter festival event in every state. The list includes state fairs, unique competitions, parades, sporting events, restaurant weeks, St. Patrick's Day festivities, and much more.

If you're heading to Florida during the winter, writers recommend you check out the Florida State Fair! Here's why:

"While most states hold their annual fair during the summer, the Sunshine State sets a different course with its annual festival of all things Florida taking place in the middle of winter. Visit the fairgrounds in Tampa to enjoy the nation's tallest traveling Ferris wheel, mouthwatering-and social-media friendly-fair food, living history museums, live music, adrenaline-fueled thrill shows and much more."