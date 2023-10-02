WATCH: Man Crashes Into Police Station While Blasting Welcome To The Jungle

A New Jersey man could spend the rest of his life behind bars after he intentionally crashed his vehicle into a police station. John G. Hargreaves, 34, is facing numerous charges, including first-degree terrorism. If convicted on the terrorism charge, he faces a prison sentence of 30 years to life.

Authorities said that Hargreaves previously crashed his Toyota SUV into the garage of another person in nearby Liberty Township. After crashing into the garage, Hargreaves then drove to the Independence Police Department and crashed through the wall while blasting Welcome to the Jungle by Guns N' Roses.

Hargreaves immediately stepped out of his SUV and put his hands up as two officers walked into the room.

"The entire vehicle came to a final resting place in the squad room. The defendant exited the vehicle and appeared to be celebrating as officers apprehended him on scene as his car stereo blared the song Welcome to the Jungle," Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said.

Officials said that nobody was injured in either crash.

Pfeiffer said that Hargreaves knew the homeowner whose garage he crashed into but did not provide any details about a possible motive for his actions.