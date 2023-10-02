WATCH: Man Crashes Into Police Station While Blasting Welcome To The Jungle

By Bill Galluccio

October 2, 2023

Driver crashes through police station
Photo: Independence Township Police Department

A New Jersey man could spend the rest of his life behind bars after he intentionally crashed his vehicle into a police stationJohn G. Hargreaves, 34, is facing numerous charges, including first-degree terrorism. If convicted on the terrorism charge, he faces a prison sentence of 30 years to life.

Authorities said that Hargreaves previously crashed his Toyota SUV into the garage of another person in nearby Liberty Township. After crashing into the garage, Hargreaves then drove to the Independence Police Department and crashed through the wall while blasting Welcome to the Jungle by Guns N' Roses.

Hargreaves immediately stepped out of his SUV and put his hands up as two officers walked into the room.

"The entire vehicle came to a final resting place in the squad room. The defendant exited the vehicle and appeared to be celebrating as officers apprehended him on scene as his car stereo blared the song Welcome to the Jungle," Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said.

Officials said that nobody was injured in either crash.

Pfeiffer said that Hargreaves knew the homeowner whose garage he crashed into but did not provide any details about a possible motive for his actions.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.