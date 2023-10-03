$10 Million BBQ Restaurant Slated To Open In Texas Early Next Year

Construction is underway for Terry Black's renowned BBQ, with its latest establishment set to grace the corner of S 8th Street and Mary Street.

This iconic eatery will maintain its cherished menu, complete with a beer garden and ample parking space.

Mark Black, co-owner and son of the eponymous Terry Black, expresses his enthusiasm, describing it as a "whole family affair." He proudly asserts that their restaurant consistently delivers top-notch quality, serving up more than 4,000 pounds of smoked meat daily.

In addition to this barbecue haven, the Black family is venturing into a new culinary realm with Opal's Oysters, honoring Terry Black's mother-in-law.

Opal's will specialize in seafood and craft cocktails, promising an elevated dining experience.

While the project carries a hefty price tag exceeding $10 million, the Black family is confident that this investment will pay off handsomely. Weather permitting and construction proceeding without hiccups, they anticipate the grand opening of their BBQ haven in February next year.

The Terry Black barbecue story is a unique one, according to the family-owned business's biography:

"Born and raised in Lockhart, Texas, Terry Black passed down generations of barbecue knowledge learned from his experience in the Lockhart BBQ scene. His twin sons Michael and Mark Black bring their very own style of Central Texas BBQ straight from Lockhart to Dallas and now to you and your family to enjoy!"