$10 Million BBQ Restaurant Slated To Open In Texas Early Next Year

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

October 3, 2023

Barbecue. Barbecue table spread. Beef brisket, chicken, pork ribs, beef ribs, Mac n cheese, cornbread, Brussels sprouts, coleslaw & beer. Classic traditional Texas meats & side dishes.
Photo: Getty Images

Construction is underway for Terry Black's renowned BBQ, with its latest establishment set to grace the corner of S 8th Street and Mary Street.

This iconic eatery will maintain its cherished menu, complete with a beer garden and ample parking space.

Mark Black, co-owner and son of the eponymous Terry Black, expresses his enthusiasm, describing it as a "whole family affair." He proudly asserts that their restaurant consistently delivers top-notch quality, serving up more than 4,000 pounds of smoked meat daily.

In addition to this barbecue haven, the Black family is venturing into a new culinary realm with Opal's Oysters, honoring Terry Black's mother-in-law.

Opal's will specialize in seafood and craft cocktails, promising an elevated dining experience.

While the project carries a hefty price tag exceeding $10 million, the Black family is confident that this investment will pay off handsomely. Weather permitting and construction proceeding without hiccups, they anticipate the grand opening of their BBQ haven in February next year.

The Terry Black barbecue story is a unique one, according to the family-owned business's biography:

"Born and raised in Lockhart, Texas, Terry Black passed down generations of barbecue knowledge learned from his experience in the Lockhart BBQ scene. His twin sons Michael and Mark Black bring their very own style of Central Texas BBQ straight from Lockhart to Dallas and now to you and your family to enjoy!"
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.