Active Shooter Reported Near Morgan State University In Baltimore

By Bill Galluccio

October 4, 2023

Active shooter reported near Morgan State University
Photo: Baltimore Police Department

Multiple people were shot near the campus of Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland, on Tuesday (October 3) night. According to WBALat least four students were shot, and the suspected shooter fled into a dorm building on the college's campus.

They were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

The police have cordoned off one of the buildings on campus and are securing a perimeter. One of the windows on the upper floor of the dorm building appears to be shattered.

"Please Note: An active investigation is currently underway related to a report of shots being fired on or near campus. Please stay clear of the area surrounding Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center and shelter in place," Morgan State University wrote on X.

Special agents from the Baltimore division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives are on the scene assisting with the investigation.

At 11:45 p.m. ET, the Baltimore Police Department posted on X that the situation was no longer considered active.

"BPD Officials are now confirming that this incident is no longer considered an Active Shooter Situation. Everyone is still asked to shelter in place," the department wrote.

