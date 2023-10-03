California Bakery Serves The Best Donuts In The Entire State

A donut a day keeps the doctor away!

Isn't that the saying? All jokes aside, one stand-out bakery in every state serves such delicious donuts that people cannot help but rave about them!

Donuts are often enjoyed for their sweet taste and variety. Do you constantly crave chocolate? Many bakeries will serve donuts topped or filled with chocolate. How about something for the donut lover who desires a fruity treat? These exist in the form of raspberry-filled, strawberry sprinkles, peach cobbler infused, and more! Some donut shops are solely known for their unique creations like bacon-wrapped donuts or donuts topped with cereal, while others are praised for their simple glazed and powdered options.

According to a list compiled by Lovefood, the best donuts in all of California are served at Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee stores located throughout the state.

Here's what Lovefood had to say about the bakery that serves the best donuts in the entire state:

"Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee has won several awards, and was named the best donut shop in California by Food & Wine magazine. There’s nothing on the menu (which includes sweet and savory options) that isn’t completely delicious – but it’s the seasonal huckleberry, with its deep pink glaze, cake-like texture, and fresh Oregon berries, that tops the lot for many customers. The bakery has several locations in the Los Angeles area, with branches at Costa Mesa, Santa Monica, Torrance, and Del Mar."

For a continued list of bakeries that serve the best donuts in the country visit lovefood.com.