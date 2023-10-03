Florida Woman Scores $1 Million From Publix Lottery Ticket

By Zuri Anderson

October 3, 2023

Photo: PeopleImages (iStock) / Getty Images

A Florida woman's run to Publix has now made her $1 million richer. According to the Florida Lottery, 58-year-old Suzanne Dubeau, of Royal Palm Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR Scratch-Off game on Tuesday (October 3). She chose to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

Officials said the winner bought her ticket from a Publix located at 375 South Rosemary Avenue in West Palm Beach. The retailer will also get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratcher.

It costs $50 to play the $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR, which launched earlier this year. The scratch-off game features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million, according to the press release. The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

Florida Lottery's website shows nobody has won a top prize, so far, as of Tuesday. The odds of winning $1 million a year for life is 1-in-21,727,995.

Dubeau isn't the only Floridian to become a millionaire this week. Over the weekend, two more residents won $1 million following the Powerball drawing on Saturday (September 30).

