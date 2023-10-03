The U.S. is a land brimming with spine-tingling history and legends.

Therefore, it's no surprise that ShermansTravel.com recently unveiled a list of the most haunted places in each state, uncovering chilling tales about spooky locations that have left their spectral marks on the very fabric of America.

From coast to coast, every state has its own stories to tell, its own phantoms that refuse to rest in peace. These are not just ghost stories. In fact, they are glimpses into the past, where tragedy, mystery and the unexplainable have left imprints on our specific regions that are unable to be removed.

It’s easy to be captivated by the shadowy spirits that haunt these locales. Whether it's a ghostly encounter in an abandoned building or at a long-forgotten historical site, each state's haunted destination offers a unique, bone-chilling experience.

In Arizona, the most haunted place is Hotel Congress:

“Downtown Tucson is home to Hotel Congress, which was built in 1919. The hotel is best known for the capture of the Dillinger Gang, a group of bank robbers led by John Dillinger. People have said they’ve encountered two spirits that may or may not have been part of the Gang: A woman who smells like roses and a man who looks out of the second-floor windows. The hotel also has several other ghost encounters, which you can read more about here.”