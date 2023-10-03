The U.S. is a land brimming with spine-tingling history and legends.

Therefore, it's no surprise that ShermansTravel.com recently unveiled a list of the most haunted places in each state, uncovering chilling tales about spooky locations that have left their spectral marks on the very fabric of America.

From coast to coast, every state has its own stories to tell, its own phantoms that refuse to rest in peace. These are not just ghost stories. In fact, they are glimpses into the past, where tragedy, mystery and the unexplainable have left imprints on our specific regions that are unable to be removed.

It’s easy to be captivated by the shadowy spirits that haunt these locales. Whether it's a ghostly encounter in an abandoned building or at a long-forgotten historical site, each state's haunted destination offers a unique, bone-chilling experience.

In New Mexico, the most haunted place is KiMo Theatre:

"Albuquerque's KiMo Theatre is said to be haunted by a little boy named Bobby. In 1951, Bobby was killed at the theatre when a water heater exploded. Now, people see him in the same outfit he was in that tragic day: jeans and a striped shirt. He’s known to play with the lights and sound during performances, and things often go missing. To ensure these things don’t happen, performers leave out treats for Bobby each night."