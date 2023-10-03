Illinois Bakery Serves The Best Donuts In The Entire State

A donut a day keeps the doctor away!

Isn't that the saying? All jokes aside, one stand-out bakery in every state serves such delicious donuts that people cannot help but rave about them!

Donuts are often enjoyed for their sweet taste and variety. Do you constantly crave chocolate? Many bakeries will serve donuts topped or filled with chocolate. How about something for the donut lover who desires a fruity treat? These exist in the form of raspberry-filled, strawberry sprinkles, peach cobbler infused, and more! Some donut shops are solely known for their unique creations like bacon-wrapped donuts or donuts topped with cereal, while others are praised for their simple glazed and powdered options.

According to a list compiled by Lovefood, the best donuts in all of Illinois are served at Firecakes in Chicago.

Here's what Lovefood had to say about the bakery that serves the best donuts in the entire state:

"There’s nothing about the phrase ‘donut ice cream sandwich’ that we don’t like. Firecakes, with five Chicago shops and one truck that rocks up at locations around the city, is famous for them. Customers can mix and match donuts and ice cream, with vanilla and hot fudge among the favorite fillings. Incredibly popular, Firecakes is considered a real Chicago must-visit."

For a continued list of bakeries that serve the best donuts in the country visit lovefood.com.