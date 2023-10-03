Man Charged With Kidnapping 9-Year-Old Girl Found In Cabinet Of Camper

A man is accused of abducting a 9-year-old girl who was later found in the cabinet of his camper.

Craig Ross Jr., 46, was charged with the kidnapping of Charlotte Sena during his arraignment at the Milton Town Court in Saratoga County, New York, on Monday (October 2), WNYT reports. Ross' mugshot, which shows him looking dazed and disheveled, was released by police early Tuesday (October 3) morning.

Ross was taken to the Saratoga County Jail and was reported to be being held without bond as authorities investigate whether he had prior involvement to other child abduction incidents, as well as if he had been stalking the victim, whether he is a pedophile or if he was attempting to get money for her ransom, Newsweek reported.