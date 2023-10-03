Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Donuts In The Entire State

A donut a day keeps the doctor away!

Isn't that the saying? All jokes aside, one stand-out bakery in every state serves such delicious donuts that people cannot help but rave about them!

Donuts are often enjoyed for their sweet taste and variety. Do you constantly crave chocolate? Many bakeries will serve donuts topped or filled with chocolate. How about something for the donut lover who desires a fruity treat? These exist in the form of raspberry-filled, strawberry sprinkles, peach cobbler infused, and more! Some donut shops are solely known for their unique creations like bacon-wrapped donuts or donuts topped with cereal, while others are praised for their simple glazed and powdered options.

According to a list compiled by Lovefood, the best donuts in all of Minnesota are served at Cardigan Donuts in Minneapolis.

Here's what Lovefood had to say about the bakery that serves the best donuts in the entire state:

"Cardigan Donuts regularly adds new and innovative flavors, glazes, and fillings to its menu, decorating its treats with berries, sprinkles, and even edible flowers, so they look as wonderful as they taste. The classic rings, such as the Old Fashioned and the light and flaky French cruller, pictured – made by twisting rectangles of dough into a braid – are the best, though."

For a continued list of bakeries that serve the best donuts in the country visit lovefood.com.