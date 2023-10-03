Nearly $1 Million Worth Of Cocaine Washes Up On Florida Beach

Authorities in Florida found dozens of cocaine bricks washed up on a beach over the weekend. The U.S. Border Patrol and Volusia County sheriff's deputies seized 67 pounds of the illicit drugs from Daytona Beach, according to a Monday (October 2) post from Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar.

Officials didn't say how the illicit drugs were discovered, but the street value is estimated at $970,000. A picture shared by Slosar shows the cocaine bricks smothered in sand, and the bag carrying the cocaine torn open.

It's not unusual that massive hauls of illegal substances suddenly show up along Florida beaches. Both civilians and law enforcement find these drugs throughout the year. As to where they come from, experts say drug smugglers will actually dump loads of cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine, and other substances into the ocean.

These drug traffickers will pick them up from the water later by boat and bring them into the United States, but sometimes they end up on shore or on a fisherman's hook.

Such activities have also caught the attention of some marine researchers, such as Tom Hird. Earlier this year, he got national attention for studying if sharks are actually consuming these drifting cocaine bales and getting addicted.