Nearly $1 Million Worth Of Cocaine Washes Up On Florida Beach

By Zuri Anderson

October 3, 2023

Photo: Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar / U.S. Border Patrol

Authorities in Florida found dozens of cocaine bricks washed up on a beach over the weekend. The U.S. Border Patrol and Volusia County sheriff's deputies seized 67 pounds of the illicit drugs from Daytona Beach, according to a Monday (October 2) post from Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar.

Officials didn't say how the illicit drugs were discovered, but the street value is estimated at $970,000. A picture shared by Slosar shows the cocaine bricks smothered in sand, and the bag carrying the cocaine torn open.

It's not unusual that massive hauls of illegal substances suddenly show up along Florida beaches. Both civilians and law enforcement find these drugs throughout the year. As to where they come from, experts say drug smugglers will actually dump loads of cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine, and other substances into the ocean.

These drug traffickers will pick them up from the water later by boat and bring them into the United States, but sometimes they end up on shore or on a fisherman's hook.

Such activities have also caught the attention of some marine researchers, such as Tom Hird. Earlier this year, he got national attention for studying if sharks are actually consuming these drifting cocaine bales and getting addicted.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.