Nebraska Bakery Serves The Best Donuts In The Entire State

A donut a day keeps the doctor away!

Isn't that the saying? All jokes aside, one stand-out bakery in every state serves such delicious donuts that people cannot help but rave about them!

Donuts are often enjoyed for their sweet taste and variety. Do you constantly crave chocolate? Many bakeries will serve donuts topped or filled with chocolate. How about something for the donut lover who desires a fruity treat? These exist in the form of raspberry-filled, strawberry sprinkles, peach cobbler infused, and more! Some donut shops are solely known for their unique creations like bacon-wrapped donuts or donuts topped with cereal, while others are praised for their simple glazed and powdered options.

According to a list compiled by Lovefood, the best donuts in all of Nebraska are served at Olsen Bake Shop in Omaha.

Here's what Lovefood had to say about the bakery that serves the best donuts in the entire state:

"Olsen Bake Shop is a real hole-in-the-wall spot and, as many foodies know, these are often the places that really deliver the goods. And how it does: devotees rave about the classic donuts, with the perfectly fluffy glazed ring a fan favorite. There are no frills, either in the shop or on top of the donuts, and that’s what a lot of customers really love about it."

For a continued list of bakeries that serve the best donuts in the country visit lovefood.com.