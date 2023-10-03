One Massachusetts Neighborhood Has The Most Expensive Homes In The State

Have you ever driven past neighborhoods with rows and rows of gigantic houses and thought, 'I wonder how much it costs to live there'? If so, you are not the only one! As you drive, each house seems to be grander than the next, separated by a gate, and a sparkly white fence, and all you can see from the road is a large lawn and a stunning wrap-around porch connected to multiple floors of architectural beauty.

According to a list compiled by Stacker, the most expensive houses in all of Massachusetts can be found in Nantucket. The average cost of a home in Nantucket is $2,630,495.

Here's what Stacker had to say about compiling the data to discover the most expensive houses in Massachusetts:

"Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Massachusetts using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of August 2023. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib."

For more information regarding cities with the most expensive homes across the country visit stacker.com.