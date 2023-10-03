Popular Beach Spot Crowned Florida's Best Weekend Getaway

Taking a break from work or school can be a godsend when you really need it. In fact, many people seek small trips to break up the monotony ahead of a longer vacation. And what's the best time to take those vacations? Over the weekend, of course! Within the course of two or three days, you can hit up acclaimed restaurants, trendy tourist attractions, landmarks, national parks, and other appealing spots before driving or flying back home.

For all the weekend vacationers out there, Shermans Travel listed the best weekend getaway in every state. The roundup includes under-the-radar spots, beachside communities, popular cities, mountain towns, and all sorts of charming locations.

Writers say Amelia Island is the best place in Florida for a weekend trip. Here's why:

"Amelia Island is near the Florida-Georgia border, making it a fantastic weekend getaway for folks from both states. The quaint island is known for its lively downtown that's dotted with locally owned shops and restaurants. Meanwhile, history buffs can stroll through Fort Clinch State Park, which was used during the Civil War. Reserve your stay at Omni Amelia Island Resort, where every room faces the ocean."