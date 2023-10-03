Popular Mountain Town Crowned Colorado's Best Weekend Getaway

Taking a break from work or school can be a godsend when you really need it. In fact, many people seek small trips to break up the monotony ahead of a longer vacation. And what's the best time to take those vacations? Over the weekend, of course! Within the course of two or three days, you can hit up acclaimed restaurants, trendy tourist attractions, landmarks, national parks, and other appealing spots before driving or flying back home.

For all the weekend vacationers out there, Shermans Travel listed the best weekend getaway in every state. The roundup includes under-the-radar spots, beachside communities, popular cities, mountain towns, and all sorts of charming locations.

Writers say Breckenridge is the best place in Colorado for a weekend trip. Here's why:

"Breckenridge is an all-season mountain town with so much to do. Explore the quaint downtown streets and pop into some of the many shops and restaurants. Those with a sense of adventure can embark on a late spring or summer hike, while fall brings postcard-worthy foliage. Come winter, the destination transforms into an oasis for skiers, snowboarders, and snowshoers. Stay at Gravity Haus to take advantage of the on-site, Japanese-inspired onsen, which has soaking tubs and saunas."