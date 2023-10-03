Popular Town Crowned Washington's Best Weekend Getaway

By Zuri Anderson

October 3, 2023

Leavenworth Washington Bavarian Pavillion
Photo: Solidago / E+ / Getty Images

Taking a break from work or school can be a godsend when you really need it. In fact, many people seek small trips to break up the monotony ahead of a longer vacation. And what's the best time to take those vacations? Over the weekend, of course! Within the course of two or three days, you can hit up acclaimed restaurants, trendy tourist attractions, landmarks, national parks, and other appealing spots before driving or flying back home.

For all the weekend vacationers out there, Shermans Travel listed the best weekend getaway in every state. The roundup includes under-the-radar spots, beachside communities, popular cities, mountain towns, and all sorts of charming locations.

Writers say Leavenworth is the best place in Washington state for a weekend trip. Here's why:

"A weekend away in Leavenworth transports visitors to a rustic Alpine village where German customs, food, and beer are all highlighted. Bike and ranch tours of the area are also available. Stay in the middle of downtown at the Hans and Franz Lodges, both of which can sleep large groups and families."

If you want more travel recommendations, visit shermanstravel.com for the full list.

