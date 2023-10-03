Rare Nevada Species Facing Extinction Intensifies Conservation Efforts

The western pond turtle, a rare inhabitant of far western Nevada, is now a candidate for inclusion under the Endangered Species Act.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service unveiled a proposal on Friday to classify both the northwestern and southwestern pond turtle species as threatened under the Act.

These medium-sized, olive-colored turtles are found in rivers, lakes and ponds spanning from Washington to central California and are particularly at risk in disjointed populations in Nevada.

Ongoing threats, including drought, habitat loss, fragmentation and invasive predators like bullfrogs, endanger these turtles that rely on diverse aquatic and upland habitats throughout their lives.

Federal wildlife managers are considering protective measures, such as prohibiting harassment and habitat modification.

While the turtles' maximum lifespan is unknown, it's estimated they can live up to 55 years in the wild.

The USFWS assessment shows an increased risk of extinction for both species in the coming decades due to population losses and reduced genetic diversity.

Conservation efforts continue, with managers collaborating with state, military, and private partners to develop a range-wide strategy.

Public input is sought on the proposal, with a 60-day comment period opening on October 3, 2023, in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act.