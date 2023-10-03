Seattle's Hard Rock Cafe To Permanently Close Within Months

The only Hard Rock Cafe in Washington State will be closing its doors after 13 years of business. On December 1, the popular spot near Seatte's Pike Place Market will serve its last customers and shut down for good, according to a statement sent to KOMO.

"Since the opening of Hard Rock Cafe Seattle in 2010, Hard Rock International has enjoyed serving the Seattle community and playing a role in the city’s celebrated dining culture," the company wrote in part. "On December 1st, 2023 this location will permanently close."

While Hard Rock didn't say why it's closing its Seattle location, they did say they're "open" about returning to the Emerald City in the future.

"We are currently expanding operations in 50 locations within the next five years and are open to having another location within the Seattle market if the right space can be identified," the rest of the statement reads.

Reporters confirmed the restaurant's 66 employees will also be laid off.

Seattle's Hard Rock Cafe, located at 116 Pike St., has been around since February 2010. The brand operates hotels, cafes, and casinos across more than 68 countries, the company's website states. There are 32 Hard Rock Cafes in the United States alone.