See Where Chicago Ranks Among 2023's 'Best Big Cities In The US'

The Windy City has done it again! We simply can't argue with this logic and are certainly not surprised.

According to a new Readers' Choice list from Condè Nast Traveler, the best big city in America is (drum roll please) Chicago! This is the 7th year in a row that Condè Nast readers have ranked Chicago as the best big city in the U.S. Other cities on the list include San Diego, Milwaukee, New Orleans, San Francisco, Boston, New York, Nashville, Washington D.C., and last but not least, Miami.

Here's what Condè Nast Traveler had to say about the absolute best big city in the country:

"It's no wonder Chicago is topping this list yet again. A world-class destination known for its impressive architecture, first-rate museums, brilliant chefs, and massive brewing scene, it’ll take several repeat visits to get through your list of must-dos. Most people start downtown—from the Magnificent Mile to the ritzy Gold Coast to funky Old Town—but there are 77 neighborhoods to explore, where you'll find cutting-edge restaurants, chilled-out corner bars, and, no matter where you go, some of the most pleasant people you'll find anywhere."

For a continued list of the best cities in the country visit cntraveler.com.