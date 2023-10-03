A popular city in Tennessee has been recognized as being one of the best big cities in the entire country.

Condé Nast Traveler recently released its annual Readers' Choice Awards list that includes readers' picks in several categories, such as best hotels or islands. Among the "best of" lists are readers' choice for the best big cities in the country, including one oft-visited spot in the Volunteer State: Nashville, ranking No. 8 overall. Here's what the site had to say:

"A southern city with a small-town feel, you might find that a weekend isn't enough to get all you can out of Nashville. Music City is known for its legendary honky tonks on Lower Broadway, but be sure to take time away from the buzz of the strip to explore the city's shops and restaurants. You've likely heard of Prince's Hot Chicken Shack... Stop into Hatch Show Print, which has been creating show posters for Nashville's biggest venues for more than 140 years, to check out their vintage letterpress machinery and take home a piece of Nashville history."

These are Condé Nast Traveler readers' picks for the best big cities in the country:

Chicago San Diego Milwaukee New Orleans San Francisco Boston New York City Nashville Washington, D.C. Miami

Check out Condé Nast Traveler's full list to read up on the best big and small cities in America.