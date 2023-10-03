Many financially fortunate individuals live in Illinois, but one person in particular has the most fortune of all. According to Forbes' latest "400 Wealthiest People In The U.S." list, the wealthiest person in Illinois is Lukas Walton. With a net worth of 24.2 billion dollars, Walton ranks 31st on a list of the wealthiest people in the country.

The 37-year-old entrepreneur is the grandson of Walmart founder Sam Walton. Other individuals on the list that reside in Illinois include Patrick Ryan, Neil Bluhm, and Mark Walter to name a few.

Here's what Forbes had to say about compiling the data to discover the 400 wealthiest people in America:

"When possible, we met with Forbes 400 members in person or spoke with them virtually or by phone. We also interviewed their employees, handlers, asset managers and financial advisors, rivals, peers and attorneys. Uncovering their fortunes required us to pore over thousands of Securities and Exchange Commission documents, court filings, probate records and news articles. We took into account all types of assets: stakes in public and private companies, real estate, art, yachts, planes, ranches, vineyards, jewelry, car collections and more. We factored in debt and charitable giving. Net worths for the 2023 Forbes 400 list are as of September 8, 2023."

For the full list visit Forbes.com.