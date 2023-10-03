Watch Foo Fighters Break Into Impromptu Cover Of 'Stairway To Heaven'

Foo Fighters fans at Ohana Festival were in for a surprise over the weekend when Dave Grohl broke into an impromptu cover of "Stairway to Heaven" during a break in their set. He began playing the opening guitar part of the Led Zeppelin classic while an audience member was being tended to.

“Did you figure that s*** out or do I have to play f***ing ‘Stairway to Heaven’?” Grohl asked festival staff while playing the intro. “‘Cause I’ll f***ing play this motherf***er, you know that, right?”

After singing a few line of the song, whatever was happening got sorted out and the band was able to get back to its own songs. “Is that situation figured out? Great,” Grohl said. "Thank God, ’cause that’s a long a** f***ing song. It gets awkward when it speeds up and you’re making out — ‘What do I do with my girlfriend at the dance now?'” The Foos then closed out the set with their own hit, "Best of You."

Watch the whole thing unfold below.

The Foos are wrapping up the 2023 festival circuit and already have their sights set on 2024. On Monday (October 2), they announced a massive US stadium tour that kicks off next summer.