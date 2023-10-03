Who Bought The Winning Powerball Ticket In Arizona?

Have you or anyone else you know participated in the Powerball lottery lately? If your answer is yes, you might want to double check your numbers as well as those of anyone you know who played.

Why?

Well, no one has come forward as of yet as as the big jackpot winner in Monday night's Powerball drawing, boosting the total prize from its initial amount.

One fortunate individual secured a $50,000 prize by purchasing a ticket in Page at the Page Circle K near Lake Powell Boulevard and Navajo Drive. The winning numbers for Monday were 12, 26, 27, 43, 47, with the red Powerball number 5.

As is customary when the jackpot goes unclaimed, it continues to grow, and this time marks the fourth instance in the game's history that it has exceeded a billion dollars. This Wednesday's jackpot is now estimated at a staggering, estimated $1.04.

The fortunate winner, if there is one, faces a choice: they can opt for the full $1.04 billion paid out over 30 years or a lump-sum payment of $551.7 million, both figures before taxes.

It's worth noting that Powerball tickets are priced at $2 each, and they can be purchased using cash or debit cards, but not credit cards.