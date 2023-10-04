Britney Spears Teases Second Memoir After 'The Woman In Me'

Britney Spears is gearing up to release her highly-anticipated memoir this month but she's already thinking about her next one! In a recent Instagram post, the pop star teased that she's working on the follow-up to the tell-all memoir The Woman In Me.

"Riding 'n writing," she wrote on a video showing her and a group of friends flying over the ocean on a private plane. The video also shows Britney posing on the plane and horseback riding. "All I’m doing at the moment … volume 2 coming after 1 🙈🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!! #TheWomanInMe." Spears is set to release her book on October 24th.