Britney Spears Teases Second Memoir After 'The Woman In Me'

By Rebekah Gonzalez

October 4, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Britney Spears is gearing up to release her highly-anticipated memoir this month but she's already thinking about her next one! In a recent Instagram post, the pop star teased that she's working on the follow-up to the tell-all memoir The Woman In Me.

"Riding 'n writing," she wrote on a video showing her and a group of friends flying over the ocean on a private plane. The video also shows Britney posing on the plane and horseback riding. "All I’m doing at the moment … volume 2 coming after 1 🙈🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!! #TheWomanInMe." Spears is set to release her book on October 24th.

After announcing the release of the long-awaited memoir, Spears took to Instagram to share a message about making the book happen. "I worked my a— off for this book," Spears told fans in the video shared to Instagram last month. "I had a lot of therapy to get this book done." Spears went on to joke," So you guys better like it, and if you don't that's cool too." Britney's memoir has been a long time coming. In May, it was reported that the book had been put on hold due to fellow A-List stars who were concerned about its content. So much so, that their lawyers had reportedly taken precautionary action.

"Britney is brutally honest in the book — there are a lot of nervous A-listers," a source told The Sun. "Strongly worded legal letters have been sent to the publishers by people who know Britney and who fear what she has written. There is no movement at the moment and there are concerns over when it will eventually be able to come out."

Britney Spears
