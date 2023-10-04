California Restaurant Serves The 'Best Sandwich' In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

October 4, 2023

Tuscan delicatessen on display at restaurant
Photo: Moment RF

Hungry? We have a solution.

Whether you need to whip up a quick, simple ingredient meal or prepare a feast for the whole family, you cannot go wrong with a sandwich! According to Earl of Sandwich U.S.A., this meal dates all the way back to 1762, drawing upon an origin story that begins with John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich. As the story goes, Montagu was playing cards and wanted a quick bite to eat without having to leave the table. He called for roast beef to be put between two slices of bread, and so began the marvel that is the modern-day sandwich. This ingenious meal still thrives today in many varieties including Philly cheesesteak, beef and cheese, BLT, French quarter dip, and more!

If you've been craving a sandwich recently, look no further than the best place to order a sandwich in all of California!

According to a list compiled by Far & Wide, the best place to order a sandwich in all of California is at Philippe the Original located in Los Angeles. Far & Wide recommended trying the French dip sandwich.

Here's what Far & Wide had to say about the restaurant that serves the best sandwich in the entire state:

"California cuisine may summon images of vegan avocado toast, but the sandwich to try in the Golden State is the perennial fave French dip, allegedly invented in Los Angeles at Philippe the Original. The Beef Double-Dip is the most famous offering at the 100-year-old restaurant, where both slices of bread are dipped in jus before being filled with tender roast beef. For many Angelenos, Philippe's is still the best place to enjoy this classic, but another L.A. restaurant, Coles, also claims to have invented the French dip. Give both a try to see which one you prefer."

For a continued list of the best sandwiches in the country visit farandwide.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.