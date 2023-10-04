California Restaurant Serves The 'Best Sandwich' In The Entire State

Hungry? We have a solution.

Whether you need to whip up a quick, simple ingredient meal or prepare a feast for the whole family, you cannot go wrong with a sandwich! According to Earl of Sandwich U.S.A., this meal dates all the way back to 1762, drawing upon an origin story that begins with John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich. As the story goes, Montagu was playing cards and wanted a quick bite to eat without having to leave the table. He called for roast beef to be put between two slices of bread, and so began the marvel that is the modern-day sandwich. This ingenious meal still thrives today in many varieties including Philly cheesesteak, beef and cheese, BLT, French quarter dip, and more!

If you've been craving a sandwich recently, look no further than the best place to order a sandwich in all of California!

According to a list compiled by Far & Wide, the best place to order a sandwich in all of California is at Philippe the Original located in Los Angeles. Far & Wide recommended trying the French dip sandwich.

Here's what Far & Wide had to say about the restaurant that serves the best sandwich in the entire state:

"California cuisine may summon images of vegan avocado toast, but the sandwich to try in the Golden State is the perennial fave French dip, allegedly invented in Los Angeles at Philippe the Original. The Beef Double-Dip is the most famous offering at the 100-year-old restaurant, where both slices of bread are dipped in jus before being filled with tender roast beef. For many Angelenos, Philippe's is still the best place to enjoy this classic, but another L.A. restaurant, Coles, also claims to have invented the French dip. Give both a try to see which one you prefer."

For a continued list of the best sandwiches in the country visit farandwide.com.