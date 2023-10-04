Colorado Restaurant Ranked Among Top 100 Taco Joints In The U.S.
By Zuri Anderson
October 4, 2023
Taco lovers, rejoice! Yelp has released its annual list of America's "Top 100 Taco Spots," which puts dozens of amazing eateries in the spotlight thanks to their mouthwatering tacos.
Analysts say they "identified businesses in the restaurants and tacos categories, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews. If a chain appeared on the list more than once, we only included the highest-rated location. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of July 24, 2023."
A Colorado restaurant ranked at No. 22: Venalonzo’s in Centennial! You can get either the tacos by themselves or as a plate with rice, beans, and pico de gallo. Customers have a choice of al pastor, asada, barbacoa, carnitas, chicken or grilled veggies.
Yelper Lynn W. had plenty to say about this outstanding eatery and its tacos:
"Al Pastor tacos: one of my favorites! Meat was juicy and flavorful. Packed it well with meat as well! Don't forget the green sauce on it! Has a good kick and not over-powering. Quesabirria: Also very juicy, crispy on the outside; wonderful cheese-pull; consome was good but could add a bit for flavor to it, in my opinion."
Two Colorado joints appeared on the list: Slope & Hatch in Glenwood Springs and Roxy’s in Durango.